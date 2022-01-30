No. 3 Wolfpack women top Tar Heels to stay unbeaten in ACC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kai Crutchfield scored 16 points and third-ranked North Carolina State rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat rival North Carolina 66-58 on Sunday, remaining unbeaten in the Atlantic Coast Conference race.
Elissa Cunane added 11 points and 12 rebounds in the Wolfpack's second recent show of comeback punch. N.C. State had rallied from 14 down after three quarters to beat No. 5 Louisville on Jan. 20, then erased another a big first-half hole — this time on a court where N.C. State had lost with a top-10 ranking in each of the previous two years.