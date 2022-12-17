No. 3 UConn 68, Butler 46

Karaban 2-10 0-0 5, Sanogo 13-21 0-1 27, Hawkins 5-13 0-1 12, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Newton 1-7 2-2 5, Alleyne 3-8 0-0 9, Calcaterra 1-5 0-0 3, Clingan 2-2 0-0 4, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 2-4 68.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run