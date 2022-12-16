No. 3 Ohio St. 82, Albany (NY) 57

Decortes 0-1 0-0 0, Haegerstrand 10-16 0-0 21, Haney 4-9 0-0 10, Heeps 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 3-4 0-0 7, Cooper 2-8 0-0 4, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Moffat 0-0 0-0 0, Sanford 0-3 0-0 0, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Werth 5-8 0-0 13, Totals 25-53 0-0 57
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run