No. 3 Louisville cruises past No. 23 Virginia Tech 70-56 STEVE BITTENBENDER, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 20 points to lead No. 3 Louisville to a 70-56 victory over No. 23 Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Coming off a one-point loss Thursday at No. 22 North Carolina, the Cardinals (23-3, 14-2) dominated from the start. They led 13-4 less than five minutes into the contest and never trailed against the Hokies (20-7, 12-4).
