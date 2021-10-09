No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field ERIC OLSON, AP College Football Writer Oct. 9, 2021
Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) sacks Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) runs back an interception as Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson (6) makes the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) rips down Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) makes a reception in front of Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (28) trips up Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) on a run in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) dives in for a touchdown past Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz directs his team against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) dives in for a touchdown despited defensive efforts by Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs the ball as he is trailed by Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) dives for a touchdown despited defensive efforts by Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini to complete No. 3 Iowa's comeback from a two-touchdown deficit, No. 4 Penn State's offense did next to nothing after quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game and the Hawkeyes held on for a bruising 23-20 victory Saturday.
The Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0) took control of the Big Ten West with their 12th straight win and thrust themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation.