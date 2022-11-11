No. 3 Houston 81, Saint Joseph's 55

Roberts 8-9 3-4 19, J.Walker 10-14 1-2 23, Mark 5-9 2-2 12, Sasser 2-9 2-2 7, Shead 2-10 0-0 4, R.Walker 3-6 1-2 9, Chaney 2-2 0-2 4, Arceneaux 1-5 1-2 3, Francis 0-0 0-0 0, Sharp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-65 10-16 81.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed