No. 3 Houston 71, UCF 65

Durr 2-5 1-2 5, Ta.Hendricks 4-11 5-5 14, Horton 6-13 0-0 14, Johnson 5-12 6-6 17, Kelly 4-11 1-3 11, Suggs 0-0 2-2 2, Young 0-2 2-2 2, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 17-20 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run