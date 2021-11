The 14th-seeded Trumbull High field hockey team fell to No. 3 Hall, 3-2, in the first round of the state Class L playoffs at Chalmers Field in West Hartford.

Hall, the Central Connecticut Conference champions, jumped out to a quick 2-0 first quarter lead as Ellie Goldstein scored twice in 3:16 span.

Hall’s Emma Keller then made 3-0 with 4:02 remaining in the first quarter.

Trumbull did not back down. Just two minutes into the second quarter, senior captain Lyndsay Guzzetta poked in a rebound off a Maura Carbone shot to make it 3-1. It was Guzzetta’s fourth goal of the season.

Trumbull was able to control possession for much of the final three quarters as seniors Alannah Fleming and Meg Smith along with Guzzetta were able to advance the ball into the Eagles’ offensive zone.

Trumbull’s forwards, led by junior Kayla Barbagallo, Carbone and sophomore Devon Watson, were able to pressure Hall’s defense, resulting in five Trumbull penalty corners.

With 4:27 remaining in the contest, Barbagallo redirected a Guzzetta shot off a penalty corner to cut the deficit to one, 3-2. It was Barbagallo’s 11th goal of the season.

After some back-and-forth play, the Warriors were able to hold on and advance to play 11th-seeded Wilton, a 1-0 winner over sixth-seeded Staples, in Friday’s second round.

Trumbull’s Jenny Flynn made six saves in goal, while Hall’s Addison O’Connell made seven.

Hall improved to 15-0-2 on the season.

The Eagles finish the 2021 season with a final 8-7-2 record, earning their first state tournament appearance since 2016.

Hall 3, Trumbull 2

Trumbull 0 1 0 1 - 2

Hall 3 0 0 0 - 3

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: H - Ellie Goldstein (unassisted), 12:37; H - Goldstein (unassisted), 9:21; H - Emma Keller (unassisted), 4:02

2nd Quarter: T - Lyndsay Guzzetta (unassisted), 13:01

4th Quarter: T - Kayla Barbagallo (assisted by Guzzetta), 4:27

Shots: T (13), H (12)

Penalty Corners: T (5), H (4)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Jenny Flynn (6), H - Addison O’Connell (7)