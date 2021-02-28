No. 3 A&M beats No. 5 South Carolina 65-57 for SEC title KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 4:14 p.m.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points and N’dea Jones added 16 to lead No. 3 Texas A&M to a 65-57 win over fifth-ranked South Carolina on Sunday to give the Aggies their first regular-season Southeastern Conference title.
It’s the 10th straight victory for the Aggies and their ninth win over a ranked opponent this season, which leads the nation. Texas A&M (22-1, 13-1 SEC) finished the season 13-0 at home.