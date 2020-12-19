No. 25 San Jose State beats Boise State in MWC title game W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 8:56 p.m.
1 of10 San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel (17) throws against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
2 of10 San Jose State defensive lineman Cade Hall (92) sacks Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
3 of10 San Jose State wide receiver Tre Walker (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
4 of10 San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan speaks with his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
5 of10 Boise State cornerback Jalen Walker tackles San Jose State wide receiver Tre Walker (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
6 of10 Boise State nose tackle Divine Obichere, left, sacks San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
7 of10 Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) throws against San Jose State defensive end Viliami Fehoko (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
8 of10 San Jose State wide receiver Bailey Gaither (84) runs against Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
9 of10 San Jose State placekicker Matt Mercurio (39) celebrates after making a field goal against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
10 of10 Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) hands off the ball to running back Tyler Crowe (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game San Jose State for the Mountain West championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Starkel completed 32 of 52 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 25 San Jose State to its first Mountain West Conference championship, 34-20 over Boise State on Saturday.
The Spartans (7-0) had lost all 14 previous meetings with the Broncos (5-2).