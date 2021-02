EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Diamond Johnson scored 22 points, Arella Guirantes had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and No. 25 Rutgers used a 24-7 fourth quarter to beat Michigan State 63-53 on Wednesday for its sixth double-digit victory in a row.

Rutgers trailed 46-39 at the end of the third quarter before opening the fourth on a 12-0 run with five straight points from Guirantes. Rutgers made 7 of 10 shots in the fourth while holding Michigan State to 2-of-11 shooting.