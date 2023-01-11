No. 25 Marquette tops No. 6 UConn 82-76 for 5th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and showed some uncharacteristic free-throw accuracy down the stretch as No. 25 Marquette defeated No. 6 UConn 82-76 on Wednesday for its fifth consecutive victory.
Marquette (14-4, 6-1 Big East) erased an early 11-point deficit and outscored UConn 49-39 over the final 20 minutes to continue its recent trend of second-half surges. The Golden Eagles have trailed at halftime in each of their last three wins, which includes a 96-85 victory at St. John’s and a 95-73 blowout of Georgetown.