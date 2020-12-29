No. 24 Virginia Tech holds off Miami 80-78 in ACC battle Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 8:33 p.m.
1 of8 Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Blacksburg, W.Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) tries to get the ball from Miami's Harlond Beverly (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Blacksburg, W.Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Miami's Earl Timberlake (13) shoots over Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Blacksburg, W.Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) drives through Miami defenders Matt Cross (33) and Elijah Olaniyi (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Blacksburg, W.Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Virginia Tech's Jalen Cone (15) shoots a 3-point basket over Miami's Earl Timberlake (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Blacksburg, W.Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young cerebrates a defensive stop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Blacksburg, W.Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0)breaks up a drive by Miami's Anthony Walker (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Blacksburg, W.Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Miami head coach Jim Larranaga adjusts his mask during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Blacksburg, W.Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored a career-high 26 points and No. 24 Virginia Tech made crucial free throws in the final minute on the way to an 80-78 victory over Miami on Tuesday night.
Aluma hit 9 of 16 shots from the floor and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (8-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their fourth straight game and will enter 2021 at the top of the ACC standings. Aluma added six rebounds and four assists.