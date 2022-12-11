No. 24 TCU 83, SMU 75

Odigie 4-8 5-6 13, Todorovic 0-1 0-0 0, Williamson 4-7 1-2 9, Nutall 7-20 5-6 20, Phelps 9-23 1-2 19, Smith 2-4 1-1 6, Ambrose-Hylton 3-3 0-0 6, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Njie 1-2 0-0 2, Lanier 0-1 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 13-17 75.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run