No. 24 TCU 78, Jackson St. 51

Cook 0-2 3-4 3, Mansel 3-6 2-2 8, T.Young 1-9 2-3 5, Evans 2-11 0-0 4, C.Young 5-12 0-0 14, Adams 1-5 0-0 2, Hunt 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 2-6 4-5 8, T.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 11-14 51.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run