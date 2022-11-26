No. 24 Purdue 84, No. 6 Gonzaga 66

Gillis 2-6 0-0 6, Edey 10-16 3-6 23, Loyer 4-8 3-4 14, Morton 2-5 3-4 8, B.Smith 4-7 4-4 14, Newman 2-5 0-0 5, Furst 3-5 3-4 10, Kaufman-Renn 2-6 0-0 4, Jenkins 0-3 0-0 0, Waddell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 16-22 84.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves