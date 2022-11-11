No. 24 Dayton 74, SMU 62

Odigie 2-12 2-2 6, Williamson 6-12 2-2 14, Nutall 6-15 5-5 20, Phelps 4-16 3-5 12, J.Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Ambrose-Hylton 0-0 0-0 0, Todorovic 1-4 0-0 3, Koulibaly 2-4 0-0 5, Njie 0-1 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 12-14 62.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed