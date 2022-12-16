Skip to main content
No. 23 Troy 18, No. 22 UTSA 12

UTSA 2 10 0 0 12
Troy 0 7 8 3 18
First Quarter

UTSA_safety, 3:58.

Second Quarter

UTSA_Franklin 2 pass from F.Harris (Sackett kick), 12:30.

UTSA_FG Sackett 42, 6:21.

TROY_Vidal 2 run (Buce kick), :50.

Third Quarter

TROY_R.Johnson 12 pass from Watson (Ollendieck pass from Watson), 2:43.

Fourth Quarter

TROY_FG Buce 27, 9:18.

___

UTSA TROY
First downs 20 16
Total Net Yards 339 169
Rushes-yards 32-147 39-56
Passing 192 113
Punt Returns 2-13 1-0
Kickoff Returns 1-0 3-22
Interceptions Ret. 2--5 2-75
Comp-Att-Int 23-42-2 13-24-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 6-38
Punts 4-46.75 6-43.333
Fumbles-Lost 4-3 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-104 2-21
Time of Possession 12:18 32:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UTSA, Barnes 21-132, Harris 8-12, Carpenter 1-2, (Team) 2-1. Troy, Vidal 22-73, Billingsley 8-14, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Watson 7-(minus 29).

PASSING_UTSA, Harris 23-42-2-192. Troy, Watson 13-23-2-113, T.Johnson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_UTSA, Franklin 8-36, Carpenter 7-59, Cardenas 5-62, Dishman 1-20, Ogle-Kellogg 1-9, Barnes 1-6. Troy, T.Johnson 4-40, Stoudemire 3-16, R.Johnson 2-41, Vidal 2-7, Ollendieck 1-6, Vice 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

