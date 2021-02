BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Myah Selland had 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists, Tylee Irwin added 12 points and seven rebounds, and No. 23 South Dakota State beat South Dakota 64-45 on Friday night for its 11th straight victory.

South Dakota State snapped a three-game losing streak in the series. Last season, the Coyotes swept the regular-season series and claimed the Summit League tournament crown — marking the first time one of the teams had done so since 2013.