No. 23 Ohio State women knock off No. 21 Iowa in shootout Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 11:49 p.m.
1 of10 Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Ohio State guard Braxtin Miller (10) shoots a basket as Iowa's McKenna Warnock (14) and center Monika Czinano (25) defend during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, second from right, reacts after drawing a foul during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) makes a 3-point basket as Iowa center Monika Czinano (25) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) defend during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Iowa center Monika Czinano drives to the basket as Ohio State guard Rikki Harris (1) and forward Rebeka Mikulasikova (23) defend during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon (4) makes a free throw during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Ohio State players celebrate with head coach Kevin McGuff, left, during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Iowa's McKenna Warnock, bottom center, is checked by an athletic trainer after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP) Joseph Cress/AP Show More Show Less
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 24 points, Jacy Sheldon had 18 and No. 23 Ohio State outlasted No. 21 Iowa 92-88 on Monday night.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark scored 43 points, one shy of her career high, but missed a 3-pointer that could have tied the score in the final minute. She made seven 3-pointers and also had seven assists and seven turnovers. Monika Czinano had 23 points, making 11 of 13 shots, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes (14-5).