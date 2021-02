TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Myah Selland scored 18 points, S ydney Stapleton had all nine of her points in a stunning second quarter and No. 23 South Dakota State rolled to an 82-60 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits (16-2, 9-10 Summit Conference) bolted to their 13th straight win by hitting all 11 of their field-goal attempts, seven from 3-point range, to outscore the Golden Eagles 32-13 in the second quarter. They were 3 of 4 from the foul line.