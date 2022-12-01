No. 23 Gonzaga 71, Stephen F. Austin 59

Ejim 9-17 1-1 19, Maxwell 4-9 3-3 13, Stokes 4-7 0-0 8, Truong 6-12 4-4 21, Williams 4-7 0-0 8, Burton 0-1 2-2 2, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-54 10-10 71
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run