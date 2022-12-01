Skip to main content
Sports

No. 23 Gonzaga 71, Stephen F. Austin 59

Ejim 9-17 1-1 19, Maxwell 4-9 3-3 13, Stokes 4-7 0-0 8, Truong 6-12 4-4 21, Williams 4-7 0-0 8, Burton 0-1 2-2 2, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-54 10-10 71

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (5-2)

Brittingham 0-3 1-2 1, Johnson 3-10 7-8 13, Harrison 4-14 0-0 8, McCliment-Call 0-4 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Harden 3-6 1-3 7, Deck 8-11 2-4 22, Lombard 2-6 2-2 8, Totals 20-54 13-19 59

Gonzaga 25 11 17 18 71
Stephen F. Austin 9 20 14 16 59

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 7-19 (Ejim 0-1, Maxwell 2-5, Truong 5-10, Williams 0-2, Little 0-1), Stephen F. Austin 6-21 (Johnson 0-1, Harrison 0-6, McCliment-Call 0-3, Deck 4-5, Lombard 2-6). Assists_Gonzaga 15 (Truong 7), Stephen F. Austin 9 (Harrison 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 31 (Ejim 9), Stephen F. Austin 30 (Harden 6). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 17, Stephen F. Austin 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,920.

More for you
Written By