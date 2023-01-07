No. 23 Baylor 75, No. 21 Kansas 62

Bickle 3-9 5-6 12, Andrews 10-16 4-4 27, Asberry 4-15 1-1 11, Littlepage-Buggs 8-13 1-1 17, Owens 3-9 0-0 7, Gillispie 0-0 0-0 0, Fontleroy 0-1 1-4 1, Totals 28-63 12-16 75
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run