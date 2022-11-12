No. 22 Nebraska 79, Houston Christian 48

Collins 5-9 1-3 14, Nzoiwu 4-11 2-2 10, Sutherland 0-3 0-0 0, Vujakovic 4-13 0-0 11, Wilson 3-6 2-3 9, Oly 0-4 0-2 0, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Maguire 0-5 0-0 0, Cotton 1-2 1-2 4, Totals 17-53 6-12 48
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed