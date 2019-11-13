No. 21 Xavier rallies past Missouri 63-58 in overtime

CINCINNATI (AP) — Naji Marshall hit a 3-pointer that tied it in regulation and made a pair of free throws in overtime Tuesday night as No. 21 Xavier overcame poor outside shooting and rallied to a 63-58 victory over Missouri.

The Musketeers (3-0) let a 15-point lead slip away because they couldn't hit an outside shot, going only 3 of 21 from beyond the arc. Marshall's 3-pointer — Xavier's only one in the second half — tied it 51-all with 27.1 seconds left. Marshall finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Missouri (2-1) missed a 3 at the end of regulation and never led in overtime, losing to a ranked team for the seventh time in a row. Dru Smith led the Tigers with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Paul Scruggs hit a pair of baskets in overtime as Xavier built a seven-point lead and held on. Quentin Goodin made three free throws in the final 20 seconds to close it out.

Missouri had a setback in the opening minutes. Top scorer Jeremiah Tilmon picked up two fouls in the first 2:56 and spent the rest of the half on the bench. He finished with six points.

Xavier led by as many as 15 in a ragged first half. Missouri went eight minutes between field goals and had 13 turnovers, but Xavier couldn't take full advantage because of its woeful outside shooting. Goodin's steal and dunk capped an 11-2 spurt that gave Xavier its biggest lead, 27-12.

Tilmon had a layup and Smith scored twice off drives to the basket during a 14-point run that gave Missouri a 38-34 lead, its first since the opening minutes. Xavier went more than seven minutes without scoring while the Tigers rallied.

Missouri: The Tigers haven't beaten a Top 20 team since a victory over No. 18 UCLA on Dec. 7, 2013. They haven't won on the road against a Top 20 team since their 89-88 win over No. 3 Baylor on Jan. 21, 2012.

Xavier: The Musketeers have struggled to hit 3s — an issue last season as well. They're only 13 of 63 on 3-pointers this season.

Missouri hosts Wofford on Monday and Morehead State two days later as part of the 2019 Hall of Fame Classic.

Xavier hosts Missouri State on Friday, completing a four-game homestand to open the season.

