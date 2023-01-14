No. 21 Oregon 65, Washington 58

Daniels 6-14 2-2 14, Schwartz 4-12 0-0 10, Van Dyke 6-8 2-4 14, Noble 3-5 0-0 6, Oliver 2-6 2-2 6, Grothaus 0-2 0-0 0, Rees 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Ladine 1-4 0-0 2, Stines 2-6 0-0 4, Watkins 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 6-8 58
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run