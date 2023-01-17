No. 21 Baylor 81, Texas Tech 74

Bridges 6-9 1-1 14, Thamba 0-0 2-2 2, Cryer 5-7 4-7 18, Flagler 4-14 0-0 9, George 8-15 6-6 27, Love 1-7 1-2 3, Ojianwuna 3-4 0-0 6, Lohner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 14-18 81.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run