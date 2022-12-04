No. 21 Baylor 79, Houston Christian 35

Collins 1-3 2-2 5, Nzoiwu 6-9 1-2 13, Sutherland 1-5 0-0 2, Mapusua 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-5 2-4 2, Oly 0-2 0-0 0, Erickson 0-2 0-0 0, Hursh 0-3 0-0 0, Maguire 2-7 0-0 5, Cotton 2-4 0-0 4, Matadi 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 14-49 5-8 35
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run