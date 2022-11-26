No. 21 Baylor 75, No. T-23 Villanova 70

Dalce 2-4 0-0 4, Siegrist 8-24 6-8 22, Burke 3-3 0-0 9, Mullin 1-4 2-2 4, Olsen 7-14 3-4 18, Olbrys 2-3 0-0 4, Cauley 0-1 0-0 0, Orihel 0-2 3-4 3, Runyan 2-6 2-2 6, Totals 25-61 16-20 70
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves