No. 21 Arkansas 63, Lamar 50

Imevbore 1-2 0-0 2, Weems 0-1 2-3 2, Adams 5-12 0-0 12, Dean 3-11 2-2 11, Taylor 4-12 0-0 9, Davis 3-10 2-3 8, Bernard 0-2 0-0 0, Craft 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 18-55 8-10 50
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run