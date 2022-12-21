No. 20 TCU 75, Utah 71

Miller 9-14 1-3 21, O'Bannon 3-8 2-2 10, Lampkin 2-6 1-3 5, Baugh 4-12 0-1 9, Miles 8-16 2-4 18, Coles 0-3 6-6 6, Cork 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Peavy 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-65 12-19 75.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run