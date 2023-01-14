No. 20 Gonzaga 73, Portland 66

Ejim 5-11 0-0 10, Hollingsworth 1-6 0-0 2, Maxwell 7-10 0-0 20, Truong 5-14 1-4 12, Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Burton 2-3 0-0 4, Muma 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 3-5 1-1 7, Little 6-6 0-0 12, Totals 32-61 2-5 73
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run