No. 2 Stanford 98, Pacific 44

Brink 1-4 3-3 5, Iriafen 7-7 1-1 15, Emma-Nnopu 3-5 0-0 7, Jones 3-11 1-2 7, Jump 5-6 0-0 14, Belibi 2-2 1-2 5, Prechtel 4-5 0-0 11, Betts 4-6 0-2 8, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Lepolo 3-4 0-0 6, Nivar 1-2 4-4 7, Papadaki 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 3-5 0-0 7, Demetre 1-4 0-0 3, Harriel 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 38-65 10-14 98
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed