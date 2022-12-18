No. 2 Stanford 77, Tennessee 70

Puckett 4-10 0-0 11, Striplin 2-3 2-2 6, Darby 2-4 0-0 5, Horston 8-24 3-6 19, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Franklin 1-4 2-4 4, Jackson 6-13 2-2 14, Pissott 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-2 2-2 2, Suarez 3-7 1-1 7, Hollingshead 0-3 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Wynn 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-74 12-17 70
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run