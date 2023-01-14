No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 8 UCLA 59

Brink 4-9 4-6 12, Iriafen 4-7 1-2 9, Jones 6-18 4-6 16, Jump 3-7 0-0 8, Lepolo 2-4 2-2 8, Belibi 1-3 0-0 2, Prechtel 1-4 0-0 3, Betts 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 2-3 4-4 9, Nivar 1-1 0-0 2, Bosgana 1-3 0-0 3, Demetre 0-1 0-0 0, Harriel 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 15-20 72
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run