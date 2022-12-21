No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 21 Creighton 59

Ronsiek 4-11 1-2 11, Jensen 6-14 4-4 18, Maly 3-14 0-0 9, Mogensen 2-7 1-2 6, Saunders 2-4 3-5 7, Bachelor 0-1 1-2 1, Lockett 0-0 0-0 0, Townsend 0-0 0-0 0, Brake 1-2 0-0 2, Horan 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 20-56 10-15 59
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run