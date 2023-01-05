No. 2 Houston 87, SMU 53

Odigie 5-8 4-5 14, Williamson 0-4 4-6 4, Nutall 3-8 4-4 12, Phelps 2-11 2-3 6, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Ambrose-Hylton 2-3 0-1 4, Lanier 1-3 1-4 4, Wright 1-3 2-2 4, Todorovic 0-1 3-3 3, Koulibaly 0-1 0-0 0, Njie 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 20-28 53.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run