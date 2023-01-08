No. 2 Houston 72, Cincinnati 59

Roberts 7-16 0-0 14, J.Walker 8-14 4-4 21, Mark 4-10 0-0 10, Sasser 7-15 0-0 16, Shead 2-8 0-0 5, Arceneaux 2-2 0-0 4, Francis 1-2 0-0 2, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Sharp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 4-4 72.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run