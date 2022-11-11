Skip to main content
Sports

No. 2 Gonzaga 64, Michigan St. 63

Hall 5-10 1-2 11, Hauser 0-5 2-3 2, Sissoko 4-5 6-11 14, Hoggard 2-8 8-10 12, Walker 5-7 1-2 12, P.Brooks 2-8 0-0 5, Akins 2-7 0-0 5, Kohler 0-1 0-0 0, Holloman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-52 18-28 63.

GONZAGA (2-0)

Timme 9-14 4-10 22, Watson 0-0 3-4 3, Bolton 2-7 2-2 7, Hickman 4-11 0-0 10, Strawther 4-14 4-4 13, M.Smith 2-5 1-2 5, Sallis 0-2 0-0 0, Reid 2-2 0-0 4, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 14-22 64.

Halftime_Michigan St. 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 3-16 (Walker 1-2, Akins 1-3, P.Brooks 1-4, Hall 0-2, Hoggard 0-2, Hauser 0-3), Gonzaga 4-18 (Hickman 2-6, Bolton 1-3, Strawther 1-5, Sallis 0-1, Timme 0-1, M.Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Hauser, Sissoko. Rebounds_Michigan St. 28 (Sissoko 9), Gonzaga 37 (Timme 13). Assists_Michigan St. 11 (Hoggard 6), Gonzaga 8 (Timme 4). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 22, Gonzaga 22.

More for you
Written By