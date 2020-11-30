No. 2 Baylor 86, Washington 52
Roberts 3-7 0-0 6, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Bey 2-4 3-3 8, Green 1-5 0-0 2, Stevenson 2-6 2-2 8, Battle 3-11 2-3 10, Brooks 3-6 0-0 6, Tsohonis 0-3 0-0 0, Bajema 1-1 2-2 4, Pryor 2-5 0-2 4, Sorn 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-52 9-12 52.
Thamba 0-1 0-2 0, Butler 8-12 0-0 20, Mitchell 2-8 1-2 6, Teague 6-12 1-2 15, Vital 4-8 0-0 8, Flagler 6-11 0-0 17, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 5-9 2-2 12, Mayer 2-4 1-2 6, Cryer 0-0 0-0 0, Loveday 0-0 0-0 0, Moffatt 0-1 0-1 0, Paterson 1-1 0-0 2, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 5-11 86.
Halftime_Baylor 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Washington 5-24 (Stevenson 2-5, Battle 2-8, Bey 1-3, Brooks 0-1, Pryor 0-1, Tsohonis 0-1, Wright 0-2, Green 0-3), Baylor 13-29 (Flagler 5-9, Butler 4-7, Teague 2-6, Mayer 1-2, Mitchell 1-5). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Washington 15 (Roberts 5), Baylor 48 (Vital 15). Assists_Washington 12 (Tsohonis 4), Baylor 21 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Washington 14, Baylor 14.