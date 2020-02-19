No. 2 Baylor 77, Texas Tech 62
Cox 5-8 3-4 13, Smith 6-10 1-3 13, Cooper 3-9 4-6 11, Landrum 8-15 2-2 19, Richards 3-9 3-4 9, Bickle 0-0 0-0 0, Egbo 6-9 0-0 12, Ursin 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-62 13-19 77
Brewer 7-16 5-6 19, Gordon 6-12 2-2 17, Adams 2-10 0-0 4, Carr 4-12 0-0 11, Goodson 3-7 2-2 9, Villas-Gomis 0-0 0-0 0, Dillard 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-1 2-4 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 11-14 62
|Baylor
|23
|15
|14
|25
|—
|77
|Texas Tech
|20
|16
|16
|10
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Baylor 2-8 (Cooper 1-3, Landrum 1-4, Ursin 0-1), Texas Tech 7-28 (Brewer 0-2, Gordon 3-5, Adams 0-6, Carr 3-8, Goodson 1-5, Dillard 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Assists_Baylor 22 (Cooper 7), Texas Tech 13 (Adams 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 35 (Richards 2-8), Texas Tech 36 (Brewer 4-14). Total Fouls_Baylor 14, Texas Tech 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,043.