No. 19 USC dominates 1st half in 72-58 win over Oregon BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 11:36 p.m.
1 of5 Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) and guard Ethan Anderson (20) celebrate during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) shoots against Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Southern California guard Ethan Anderson (20) shoots against Oregon forward Chandler Lawson (13) and guard Chris Duarte (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) keeps the ball away from Southern California forward Chevez Goodwin (1) and guard Isaiah White, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tahj Eaddy scored 24 points and No. 19 Southern California led by 16 after a blistering start on its way to a 72-58 victory over Oregon on Monday night.
The Trojans (19-4, 13-3) moved into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 by dominating the Ducks with just a seven-man rotation. Second-leading rebounder Isaiah Mobley strained his right calf earlier in the day and missed his first start of the season.