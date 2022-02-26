No. 19 Murray State rallies to preserve perfect OVC season Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 8:14 p.m.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Justice Hill scored nine straight points in the final three minutes, and No. 19 Murray State beat Southeast Missouri 70-68 on Saturday to cap a perfect Ohio Valley Conference regular season.
Murray State is the sixth team in OVC history to go undefeated in conference play. It is the first to go 18-0, with the conference expanded its league schedule by two games this season. The Racers were also the last OVC team to go unbeaten in conference play during the 2014-15 season.