No. 19 Dayton beats Saint Mary’s in Jerry Colangelo Classic

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Crutcher had a season-high 21 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers in No. 19 Dayton's 78-68 victory over Saint Mary’s on Sunday in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Obi Toppin had 16 points and Trey Landers had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Flyers (7-1). They built 24-point leads in each half before the Gaels (9-2) briefly closed.

Dayton’s only loss is to No. 2 Kansas, 90-84 in overtime, in the final of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 27.

The Flyers shot 53.8% from the field and made 13 of 24 3-point attempts. They led NCAA Division I at 54.7% entering the game.

Malik Fitts tied a season high with 21 points and Kristsers Zoriks had a season-high 14 for Saint Mary’s, scoring 10 points during a 16-2 run early in the second half when the Gaels cut a 24-point lead to 10 at 58-48 with 11:18 remaining. Saint Mary's had won eight in a row.

St. Mary’s closed to 76-68 on Zoriks’ layup with 50.3 seconds remaining but was never closer.

Crutcher, the tournament MVP, made his first six shots — five of them 3-pointers. His last 3 from about 28-30 feet gave the Flyers a 40-18 lead with 3:19 remaining in the first half. They made 16 of 23 field goals and 10 of 15 3s in the half.

Dayton forward Obi Toppin dunks the ball against Saint Mary's during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Phoenix.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary’s: The Gaels appear on track to win 25 games for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons. While not athletic enough to keep up with Dayton, their system-oriented style works well in the West Coast Conference, where they have finished at least second in 10 of the last 11 seasons.

Dayton: The versatile, athletic Flyers have the feel of a team that could go get into the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. They have a difference-maker in Obi Toppin, capable shooters all over the floor, and are mindful of the ball — led NCAA Division I in field goal percentage, assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio coming in.

UP NEXT

St. Mary’s plays at California before meeting Arizona State in what has become the Gaels’ December home away from home, the Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix, on Dec. 18. That game is part of the Basketball Hall of Fame showcase.

Dayton returns home to play Drake and North Texas before meeting No. 20 Colorado in the Chicago Legends Classic, which could its final opportunity for a resume-building victory. No other Atlantic-10 teams are ranked.

