No. 18 Arizona 63, California 56

Martinez 1-3 0-0 2, Reese 6-16 2-4 14, Fields 1-4 1-4 4, Loville 3-10 2-2 9, Pellington 5-9 2-8 12, Nnaji 2-4 2-2 6, Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Gilbert 4-6 1-2 10, Pueyo 2-3 2-2 6, Totals 24-55 12-24 63
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run