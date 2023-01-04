No. 17 TCU 88, No. 19 Baylor 87

Miller 5-8 3-3 13, O'Bannon 3-6 0-0 6, Lampkin 7-10 1-1 15, Baugh 3-9 9-10 15, Miles 12-21 6-9 33, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Coles 1-3 0-0 2, Peavy 0-4 0-0 0, Cork 1-1 0-0 2, Wells 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 19-23 88.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run