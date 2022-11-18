No. 16 Virginia 86, No. 5 Baylor 79

Bridges 0-5 2-2 2, Thamba 3-3 0-0 6, Cryer 8-12 0-0 19, Flagler 5-14 1-1 15, George 6-15 5-5 20, Bonner 1-3 2-2 4, Lohner 4-4 2-4 11, Ojianwuna 1-1 0-0 2, Love 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 12-14 79.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves