No. 16 Southern California outlasts Oregon St in double OT GARY HOROWITZ, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 2:35 a.m.
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Drew Peterson had 24 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Southern California extended its winning streak to five games, beating Oregon State 94-91 in double-overtime on Thursday night.
Isaiah Mobley had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12).