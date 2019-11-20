No. 15 Michigan State women overcome slow start, win by 20

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Taryn McCutcheon scored 16 points, Mardrekia Cook added 14 and No. 15 Michigan State defeated Oakland 76-56 on Tuesday night.

The Spartans (4-0) trailed the entire first quarter. McCutcheon hit two 3-pointers 45 seconds apart to open the second quarter that began a 9-0 run and Michigan State led the rest of the way.

The Spartans went up by double figures for good with just under four minutes in the third and opened the fourth with an 8-0 run to push the lead to 22.

Kayla Belles added 11 points and Nia Clouden 10 points and six assists for the Spartans. Taiyier Parks grabbed 10 rebounds, the first double-digit total for the freshman, leading a 55-44 advantage on the boards.

Kayla Luchenbach had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (2-2) with Jalisha Terry scoring 16 points.

