No. 15 Iowa St. 81, Texas Tech 58

Soares 5-9 4-4 14, Donarski 7-18 6-6 21, Fritz 0-3 1-2 1, Joens 8-12 5-6 22, Ryan 4-9 6-6 15, Diew 1-5 0-0 3, Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-2 3-3 5, Totals 26-58 25-27 81
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run